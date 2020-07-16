News

Endemol India to bring a new show with Sunil Grover on SAB TV?

Sources inform us that the show is being planned for Sab TV.

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
16 Jul 2020 10:38 AM

MUMBAI: We have absolutely loved watching Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma in Comedy Nights With Kapil. They had a terrific bonding and Sunil was loved for his portrayal of Guthi.

Well, things turned sour between them and soon, Sunil returned with a solo show Mad In India on Star Plus. However, the show did not fare well and the makers pulled the plug on the show. Now, looks like Endemol India is planning to make a show with Sunil.

Endemol India is the producer of India’s biggest reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi among others.

Endemol India is the producer of India's biggest reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi among others.

