Before Entering Bigg Boss 16, This is what Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and more were seen in! Check out how Bigg Boss 16 has changed their Lives!

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the landscape of Indian pop culture. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and very iconic winners. In the last 15 years, a lot has changed in the show and how the game is played. For the first couple of years, there was no playbook of how to and who could win the game and the show offered viewers a new concept every time.

The show saw personalities like MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakre, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, and many more, achieve double the fame.

The 16th season came to an end this month after a super hit run of 4 months. The show broke multiple TRP records and was a constant fan favourite, making it one of the best seasons of the show.

Many were even offered shows and movies in between the season, and projects were lined up for people who left.

But how have the lives of these BB 16 stars changed Since the show, and what were they doing before, well lets take a look:

MC Stan:

The winner of the season already had a huge fan afollwing and was doing multiple sold out shows, but he hadn’t released new music in a bit and was not really attending social functions, but he made an announcement on the grand finale saying that he has some 60 songs prepped and that he would realeaisng music soon, he is also going on a India tour.

Abdu Rozik:

Abdu was going viral for his memes and his feud with Hasbullah, but since the show, he has been a part of many projects, released new music and has also made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma show.

3. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary:

She was a part of one of the biggest shows of Color’s called Udaariyaan with Ankit Gupta and she joined Bigg Boss right after she left the show. Since the show has ended she has got many projects lined up and even a movie with Salman Khan.

Tina Datta:

Tina Datta was pretty popular on social media already but she had not a done a TV show since 2019, she was last seen in a webseries called Naxalbari on Zee % before doing BB16, but since the show, she will be seen in a new Sony TV show by Swastik productions.

5. Shiv Thakare:

The runner-up of the show has definitely become an force to reckon, with, he was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 after which he made several special appearances. But after BB16 he has been offered many shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi being one of them.

6. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia:

She was a pretty well known face for her, because of her TV show Choti Sardarni, first as Meher and then as Seher, the show went off-air in 2022, and she was then seen in BB16, she will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor movie LSD 2, also reports are that she will also be seen in a few music videos.

7. Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

As one of the youngest and most popular contestants of the show, she became famous for her stint as Imlie and she left the show in 2022, and then joined BB16, currently Sumbul has a lot of offers but she has not picked one yet.

8. Shalin Bhanot:

One of the popular names on television and a part of the Top 5 of the season, Shalin Bhanot was last seen in Naagin 4 in 2019 before returning for BB16 and now a new show coming up called Bekaboo.

9. Archana Gautam:

One of the most famous contestants of the show, Archana Gautam is an MLA, and before that she was seen in many music videos before joining BB16, it is said that she has been offered the show Lockk Up as well.

10. Ankit Gupta:

He was also the lead of the show Udaariyaan before he quit the show and took up Bigg Boss 16, he is now seen in the show , Junooniyat with fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig.

Other contestants like Sajid Khan will be making his return to direction after 4 years, Saundarya Sharma who was last seen in Thank God in a cameo role, will be seen in many music videos and projects. And the other contestants are also up to many projects.

Since the show has ended, these contestants have taken over everything. Fans have showered them with lots of love and it looks like these contestants are here to stay.

