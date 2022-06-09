Entertaining! Comedian Kapil Sharma denies being married to Sumona Chakravarti in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback on the television screens and the promos shared are making the audience desperately wait for the epic entertainment coming their way. The show was on a break for some time as the team went on an international tour. After their tour in America, the team is back and all set to entertain its audience every weekend. Sony TV has shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle.

In the promo, Sumona Chakravarti reminds Kapil that they got married two years ago, to which he hilariously says, whatever happened in lockdown is cancelled, and he does not believe it. Ishtiyaq Khan and Gaurav Dubey also try to remind him of his wedding and he still does not accept it and gives out witty replies. At the end of the promo, Gaurav Dubey says that he just remembers the semi-finals, but not the finals, and this statement leaves us all laughing.

Through Kapil Sharma’s Instagram handle, it is known that at present, Kapil Sharma, along with Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and many more have flown off for their international tour in Australia.

The first guest of The Kapil Sharma Show will be Akshay Kumar, who would be promoting his upcoming film ‘Cuttputtli’. The rest of the cast- Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh would also be accompanying him.

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to be aired on Sony TV on September 10, and every Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm.

