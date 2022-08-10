Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how , Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Mandali” gang is true

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 16 is just one week away from its finale of the show, and finally a winner will be announced.

This season has been one of the most successful seasons of the show as it was consistent on the TRP ratings and was in the Top 10 shows in the BARC rating list.

We have seen how with the exit of Sajid Khan and Abdu, things have changed in the house. All the housemates went against Priyanka, but she stood tall and thick and fought everyone solo.

In the recent times we did see that the “Mandali” grabbed the headlines as MC and Abdu had issues and their friendship faded away, but then the rest of the “Mandali” guys said it's just a small misunderstanding, and the rest of the guys are still having a great bond of friendship.

In the upcoming episode of Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull Shiv and Sumbul will be coming and Harsh who is the host of the show will tell them to prove that the friendship in the “Mandali” gang is real.

ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare confirms that the “Mandali” hasn’t split; shared a story on social media, stating #haqsaemandali

In the latest promo of the show, one can see how Sumbul will call Nimirt and will tell her to sing a song and she sings and entertains everyone, post that the actress would call Sajid Khan and will ask him to tell recite a dialogue from the movie “Deewar” and when he recites that Shiv would tell him that he is blessed to have him in his life.

Well, there is no doubt that the friendship and bonding between the “Mandali” actors are real and their friendship is forever.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Did Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik confirm that Mandali is broken and they are not friends anymore?