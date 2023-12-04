Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Aww! Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash on the show and paints the stage with love

MUMBAI: Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

( ALSO READ : Aww! Check out Karan Kundrra’s sweet gesture for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash at an event, netizens say “how romantic”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be gracing the episode where they will be having some fun sessions with the cast and crew.

In a recent video, we did see how Karan is kissing Tejasswi and not leaving her and is expressing his love to her and painting the stage with love.

Their chemistry is something that the audience adored and is loved and they are considered as one of the iconic couples of television.

The two were strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

The fans missed watching them on screen, but now they would get to see on this show together.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khara, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show will premiere on 15th April, and air every day at 10:00 pm, exclusively on COLORS.

Are you excited to watch the new show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS