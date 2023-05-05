Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Dubey to grace the show

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

COLORS has launched a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show is hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who assigns tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks, and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone.

The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.



As per sources, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Dubey to grace the upcoming episode.

Archana has been on the show many times, this would be the first for Rajiv Adatia and Gaurav Dubey.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khatra, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show started on weekends and got a thumbs-up from the audience.

Are you excited to watch Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Dubey in the show?

