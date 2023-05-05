Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Dubey to grace the show

COLORS has launched a new show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” which premiered on the 15th of April and airs every day at 10:00 pm. It is hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. As per sources, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Dubey to grace the upcoming episode.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts and star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS has launched a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show is hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who assigns tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks, and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone.

The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.
 
As per sources, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Dubey to grace the upcoming episode.

Archana has been on the show many times, this would be the first for Rajiv Adatia and Gaurav Dubey.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khatra, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show started on weekends and got a thumbs-up from the audience.

Are you excited to watch Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Dubey in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

