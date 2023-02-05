Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull : Exclusive! Rashami Desai and Fahmaan Khan to grace the upcoming episode

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS has launched a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show is hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who assigns tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone.

The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Rashami Desai and Fahmaan Khan would be gracing the upcoming episode.

This would be the first time that Rashami will be gracing the show, whereas it would be the second time for Fahmaan Khan.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khatra, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show started on weekends and got a thumbs up from the audience.

