Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull : Exclusive! Rashami Desai and Fahmaan Khan to grace the upcoming episode

COLORS has launched a new show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” which premiered on the 15th of April and airs every day at 10:00 pm. It been hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. As per sources, Rashami Desai and Fahmaan Khan would be gracing the upcoming episode.
Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS has launched  a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show is  hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who assigns tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone.

The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Rashami Desai and Fahmaan Khan would be gracing the upcoming episode.

This would be the first time that Rashami will be gracing the show, whereas it would be the second time for Fahmaan Khan.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khatra, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show started on weekends and got a thumbs up from the audience.

Are you excited to watch Rashami and Fahmaan in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

