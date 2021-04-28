Excited to shoot with Rohit Shetty: Anushka Sen on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The popular daredevil and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will soon hit the TV screens to entertain the audiences.

The makers have roped in popular names from the TV industry for the show.

Anushka Sen who’ve carved a niche in the entertainment industry with her stellar performances in projects like Baalveer, Khoob Ladi Mardani: Jhansi Ki Rani, Crashh among others will be seen shedding her cute image by making a bold choice of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi in a very young age.

Apart from difficult stunts, one of the most interesting factors of Khatron Ke Khiladi is the host Rohit Shetty. Rohit is known to be unapologetically straight forward and a strict task master.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Anushka Sen opened up about going to shoot with ace producer and action- director Rohit Shetty. She said, “I am very excited to shoot with Rohit Sir. I am his big fan and I love how he hosts the show. He has the aura and unmatchable charisma. I love his movies. Dilwale and Chennai Express are my all-time favourites. The fact that I will get to be around him for many days will only enable me to learn a lot from an expert like him and hence I’m quite thrilled to be on board.”

