EXCITING: Audience to enter the house and choose the TOP 6 contenders of Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rakhi Sawant and Pratik Sehajpal have entered the finale week.

Now, the audience is given the opportunity to decide the next contestant to get eliminated from the show. In the promo, Bigg Boss is seen announcing, "Janta finale week mein pehli baar finale week mein enter karke karayegi kisi ek ki exit".

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, the fate of the remaining housemates, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant will be decided by the live audience. Ardent wants of the show, the aam janta (audience) are seen entering the Bigg Boss 15 house and they will decide the Top 6 contestants and the one who will leave the house after five days before the finale.

Apart from that the episode will also witness the continuation of the task wherein the two RJs will be seen asking the hard-hitting questions to the remaining contestants. They will seen asking Pratik Sehajpal, if he feels any emotion from Karan Kundrra's side and he states he doesn't feel love at all from the latter's side as he has had the maximum fights with Karan in the house and he is glad that he didn't get lost under his shadow. Next in the line is Nishant Bhat, who is asked why he called his OTT friends Pratik self-centered and Shamita Shetty fake. In his response he says, his actions have always been questioned by the other two. Shamita Shetty makes it very clear that she is not fake as she has always been true and says 'Main joh hoon Main hoon'.

Tejasswi Prakash gets grilled by the RJs for playing a victim card throughout the season and she responds saying that she has been the strongest and has never played the victim card. The promo ends with Shamita being asked who gets on her nerves and she takes Tejasswi Prakash's name for personally attacking her. One of the RJs points out her controlling nature and asks why is it always 'My way or highway for her."

CREDIT: TOI



