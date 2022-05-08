EXCITING! Did Channa Mereya fame Karan Wahi HINT about having a MAHASANGAM with Nakuul Mehta starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI : Star Bharat recently launched a brand new show Channa Mereya starring Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.

The show sees Karan and Niyati donning the chef's avatar.

The viewers are in love with Karan and Niyati's beautiful on-screen jodi.

On the other hand, Sony TV has presented a wonderful show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 which launched last year.

It stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles.

The duo's on-screen jodi has worked wonders and the show is also going quite great.

Well, we all know that actors often have a lot of friends from the television industry.

Karan Wahi and Nakuul Mehta are a few of them who are great friends.

The duo is seen hanging out with each other on various occasions and share a great bond.

In one of Karan's recent Instagram stories, the actor has shared a funny picture of himself where he is posing with a face mask.

Karan went on to reveal that he is inculcating Nakuul's idea.

Take a look:

The handsome hunk also revealed that there should be a mahasangam of Channa Mereya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

This has surely made the fans really excited.

Do you want a mahasangam of these two popular shows? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.