Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan gained fame for playing Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul and is making a comeback to the fiction field with Chand Jalne Laga, written by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann play the main pair in the show. In the daily soap, Sheezan will make his debut as the second hero. "Sheezan has been roped in as the parallel male lead, and his entry will spruce up the drama. His character will showcase a romantic side. He will start shooting for the show at Umbergaon in a day or two,” a source associated with the show revealed.

(Also read: OMG! Sheezan Khan reveals he was diagnosed with PTSD after being released from jail, says after losing Tunisha Sharma, “A part of me has gone with her”)

After nearly a year apart, Chand Jalne Laga will make his comeback to the daily soap genre. Following that, he made his non-fiction debut on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi's 13th season, where he placed ninth in the reality competition.

Sheezan had recently gone through a makeover. It had been nearly two years since he said goodbye to his long, shiny hair. When discussing his decision to alter his appearance in a previous conversation, he revealed, “I went with a long mane and full beard look for two years primarily because of my character in Ali Baba. However, I felt saturated eventually and realized the need to break free from the image. I wanted to embrace a new me. This transformation has not been driven by a desire for attention but a deep quest to explore new horizons and evolve as an artiste. I was quite attached to my previous look and wasn’t prepared to let go. However, with time, I have understood that it’s important and healthy to let go and move on. I can’t make place for new things if I don't let go of the old ones.”

(Also read: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Times Of India