Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field

After nearly a year apart, Chand Jalne Laga will make his comeback to the daily soap genre. Following that, he made his non-fiction debut on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi's 13th season, where he placed ninth in the reality competition.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 13:29
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan gained fame for playing Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul and is making a comeback to the fiction field with Chand Jalne Laga, written by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann play the main pair in the show. In the daily soap, Sheezan will make his debut as the second hero. "Sheezan has been roped in as the parallel male lead, and his entry will spruce up the drama. His character will showcase a romantic side. He will start shooting for the show at Umbergaon in a day or two,” a source associated with the show revealed.

(Also read: OMG! Sheezan Khan reveals he was diagnosed with PTSD after being released from jail, says after losing Tunisha Sharma, “A part of me has gone with her”)

After nearly a year apart, Chand Jalne Laga will make his comeback to the daily soap genre. Following that, he made his non-fiction debut on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi's 13th season, where he placed ninth in the reality competition.

Sheezan had recently gone through a makeover. It had been nearly two years since he said goodbye to his long, shiny hair. When discussing his decision to alter his appearance in a previous conversation, he revealed, “I went with a long mane and full beard look for two years primarily because of my character in Ali Baba. However, I felt saturated eventually and realized the need to break free from the image. I wanted to embrace a new me. This transformation has not been driven by a desire for attention but a deep quest to explore new horizons and evolve as an artiste. I was quite attached to my previous look and wasn’t prepared to let go. However, with time, I have understood that it’s important and healthy to let go and move on. I can’t make place for new things if I don't let go of the old ones.”

(Also read: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Times Of India

Sheezan Khan Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam TellyChakkar Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Colors Jio Cinemas Falaq Naaz Shafaq Naaz Rohit Shetty Chand Jalne Laga Siddharth Kumar Tewary Ali Baba Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Vishal Aditya Singh Kanika Mann
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 13:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia has come a long way in his career.While he has been a part of a plethora of television shows...
Imlie: Suspicious! Imlie doubts Navya and Vishwa’s intention, Vishwa claims following Imlie not Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
BIG TWIST: Choti Anu to HATE Anupamaa in the Rupali Ganguly – Gaurav Khanna starrer show!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show starring Rupali Ganguly and...
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
MUMBAI: Since they started dating a while ago, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's PDAs have been well-known on social...
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan gained fame for playing Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul and is making a comeback to the...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted
Shabir
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
Shivangi Joshi
Must Read! Barsatein's Shivangi Joshi reveals who supported her to become an actress, read on to know more
Anupamaa and Anuj
What! Anupamaa and Anuj to shift base; will live abroad in Star Plus’ Anupamaa
Bigg Boss
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother gets massively criticised and gets labelled as a vamp; Netizens says ‘Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual’
Himanshi Khurana
Wow! Himanshi Khurana celebrates her birthday in style: A sneak peek into her stylish celebration