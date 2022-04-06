EXCLUSIVE! Aanchal Khurana on the changing dynamics of relationships post the leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Brinda might not be liking Priya but she will always be on Ram's side

MUMBAI : Aanchal Khurana is presently ruling several hearts with her amazing performance in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The viewers are in awe of Aanchal's performance in the show.

Aanchal is seen playing the role of Brinda in the show and is paired opposite Ajay Nagrath who plays the character of Aditya Shekhawat aka Adi.

The show is all set for a leap and the viewers can expect a lot of change in the character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aanchal who spoke about her character in the show and much more.

The show witnessed a major exit. What was your reaction to this? How much will you miss Sneha?

Yes, the show has witnessed a very big twist and we all are missing Sneha a lot. She was a lively girl and a pet lover. Sneha was like a kid on the set. Unfortunately, she had to leave the show due to a change in plot.

The dynamics of every character will change soon as the show is set to take a leap. How excited are you about it? What new can the viewers expect from Brinda post leap?

I am very excited that all characters will be shown in a different way post the leap, especially, Ram and Priya. A lot more characters will be added to the storyline. I am not sure what will happen in the show ahead. Brinda might not be liking Priya but she will always be on Ram's side as she cares about him and will always protect him.

If not an actress, what would you have been?

Obviously, I would be a fashion designer. I am a fashion designer. I am not just an actress, I am in the fashion field too. I have my own brand called Chickweed by AK. I am managing both things together right now. So, my clothing business is on.

Aanchal has previously starred in projects like Savdhaan India, Roadies where she emerged as a winner for season 8, Meri Saasu Maa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop among others.

