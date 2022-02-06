WOW! ''We are Healing'', says BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta post recovery, Check out his latest post

Nakuul Mehta made his debut with the role of Aditya Kumar, in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara that aired on Star Plus.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 18:52
MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not get enough of the serial. 

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta opens up on what viewers can expect from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap, shares his experience of working with his co-stars and much more

Nakuul Mehta, playing Ram Kapoor on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been winning the hearts of the audience with his remarkable portrayal of the character. He is doing a stellar job and has reunited with his co-star Disha Parmar after having worked with her in, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

According to reports, the actor was recently hospitalized and had to undergo a minor surgery. He is reportedly taking rest after this ordeal and has pressed pause on shooting for the serial. 

It's great news for the viewers as the actor took it to instagram to talk about his recovery. He thanked his doctors and all those who were there for him and offered support during such a crucial time. 

He wrote the caption, ''We are healing''. Take a look at this post 

Check out the video 

Also read  WHAT! BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta to enter this Hollywood movie?

Later on, he also played lead roles in many shows like Ishqbaaaz, and Dil Boley Oberoi. His amazing fashion sense has led him to gain a massive fan following on social media.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video