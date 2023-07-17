EXCLUSIVE! Aastha Sharma opens up on bagging the lead role in Colors' show Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan, shares she is excited for her journey and much more

MUMBAI: Colors TV recently launched a new show titled Neerja...EK Nayi Pehchaan.

The show stars Myra Vaikul, Sneha Wagh, Ayub Khan, Vibha Chibber and Kamya Punjabi in pivotal roles.

With just a few episodes, the show is being loved by the fans.

Neerja is expected to have a great journey ahead and the viewers can't wait to see the interesting twists and turns in the story.

Astha Sharma is also a part of the show and she will be seen as the grown up Neerja.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aastha who spoke about bagging the show and much more.

Talking about being comfortable working with co-star Rajveer Singh, Aastha said, ''We are goofing around before the camera starts rolling. But once the director says action, we are completely in our characters.

Revealing if she is scared whether the viewers would accept her and the show's concept, Aastha said, ''I am not scared but there is excitement and a little bit of nervousness. Both of these things work conjunctively. I have got such a big platform to showcase my talent. I keep getting thoughts if people will like me or not. But more than anything else, I am excited.''

