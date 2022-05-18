EXCLUSIVE! Aayush Shokeen roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?

Parth and Niti will be reuniting once again for the 4th season. Niti played the role of Nandini while Parth played the role of Manik. Fans fondly referred to them as Manan.
aayus

MUMBAI : The much-awaited season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to be back on the screens soon. 

Yesterday, Parth Samthaan announced this good news on social media.

The actor was holding a clapboard as he kickstarted the shooting of the much-awaited show. 

Parth and Niti will be reuniting once again for the 4th season. 

Niti played the role of Nandini while Parth played the role of Manik. 

Fans fondly referred to them as Manan. 

And now, we have an exclusive update about the rest of the star cast. 

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hain! From owning a luxurious collection of cars to a plush apartment, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Parth Samthaan lives life king size

We have learnt that actor Aayush Shokeen has bagged the show. 

Nothing much is known about Aayush's character in the show yet. 

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 will be streaming on Voot. 

How excited are you for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: AMAZING! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa commence the shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Season 4

 

