EXCLUSIVE! Aayush Shokeen roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?

MUMBAI : The much-awaited season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to be back on the screens soon.

Yesterday, Parth Samthaan announced this good news on social media.

The actor was holding a clapboard as he kickstarted the shooting of the much-awaited show.

Parth and Niti will be reuniting once again for the 4th season.

Niti played the role of Nandini while Parth played the role of Manik.

Fans fondly referred to them as Manan.

And now, we have an exclusive update about the rest of the star cast.

We have learnt that actor Aayush Shokeen has bagged the show.

Nothing much is known about Aayush's character in the show yet.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 will be streaming on Voot.

