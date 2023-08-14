Exclusive! Abhi Sharma roped in for Dhartiputra Nandini on Nazara Tv

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that rolled out new shows that are all set to introduce new shows.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show produced by Dipika Chikhlia.

We gave you the exclusive update that Shagun Singh of Mast Mauli fame has been roped in to play the lead in the Dipika Chikhlia-produced show Dhartiputra Nandini’.

We had reported earlier, Aman Jaiswal, Prithvi Tanwar and Dipika Chiklia will all be seen in the show.

As per sources, Abhi Sharma has been roped in for the show where he would be playing a pivotal role.

He would be essaying the character of the lead's brother.

Abhi is a well known actor of the entertainment industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Savdhaan India - F.I.R, Ankahi Ansuni, Anamika and Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi etc.

The show is all set to go on air on 21 August 2023 on Nazara Tv.

