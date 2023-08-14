Exclusive! Abhi Sharma roped in for Dhartiputra Nandini on Nazara Tv

Nazara TV has a lot of amazing shows that are entertaining the viewers.Apart from the existing shows, the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon titled "Dhartiputra Nandini" As per sources, Abhi Sharma has been roped in for the show where he would be playing a pivotal role.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 12:15
Abhi Sharma

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that rolled out new shows that are all set to introduce new shows.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show produced by Dipika Chikhlia.

We gave you the exclusive update that Shagun Singh of Mast Mauli fame has been roped in to play the lead in the Dipika Chikhlia-produced show Dhartiputra Nandini’.

We had reported earlier, Aman Jaiswal, Prithvi Tanwar and Dipika Chiklia will all be seen in the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini

As per sources, Abhi Sharma has been roped in for the show where he would be playing a pivotal role.

He would be essaying the character of the lead's brother.

Abhi is a well known actor of the entertainment industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Savdhaan India - F.I.R, Ankahi Ansuni, Anamika and Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi etc.

The show is all set to go on air on 21 August 2023 on Nazara Tv.

Are you excited to see the new show starring Shagun and Aman?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates from the world of entertainment! 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Aman Jaiswal opens up about his heroic role saying “It’s challenging for me, but I’m loving it”

Aman Jaiswal PuniyaShlok Ahilyabai Udaariyaan Shagun Singh Dipika Chiklia DCT Productions nazara TV Dharatiputra Nandini Dhartiputra Nandini Mast mauli Ramaayan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
MUMBAI: The announcement of the second edition of the ‘Namaste Vietnam Festival’ has brought the spotlight on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Beena Banerjee roped in for Sony SAB's show Pashmina under Alchemy by Siddharth P Malhotra
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Udaariyan actor Lokesh Batta to be seen in the OTT series Oh My Wife
MUMBAI: Lokesh Batta has been a part of many movies, OTT series, and TV shows like Udaariyan, Naagin 6, Dabangg 3,...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale: Exclusive! Ace rapper Badshah to rap with Salman Khan during the finale
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end today as the finale would take place and the audience would...
Exclusive! Crackdown actor Mudasir Bhat to be seen in an OTT series titled Oh My Wife
MUMBAI: Mudasir Bhat is known for his performance in the series Crackdown season 1 and 2. The actor played a pivotal...
EXCLUSIVE! Isha Sharma to play the lead in Sony SAB's upcoming show Pashmina by Siddharth P Malhotra
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Recent Stories
Chaleya
Romantic! Chaleya from Jawan impresses; netizens love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avika Gor
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
Beena Banerjee
EXCLUSIVE! Beena Banerjee roped in for Sony SAB's show Pashmina under Alchemy by Siddharth P Malhotra
Isha Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! Isha Sharma to play the lead in Sony SAB's upcoming show Pashmina by Siddharth P Malhotra
Anuj Khurana
EXCLUSIVE! Padmaavat actor Anuj Khurana and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Vishvapreet Kaur bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Pashmina
Abhinav
Audience Perspective: Even with Abhinav’s Exit, the war between AbhiRa and AkshNav fandoms continue!
Ekta Saraiya
Exclusive! Ekta Saraiya NOT a part of Star Plus’s Anupama anymore; THIS is what the actress has to say!