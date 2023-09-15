Exclusive! Abhirup Kadam reveals if Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati's fight were fake; speaks about doing Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is grabbing the headlines for the continued fights between Prince, Gautam and Rhea.

Adhirup Kadam was a strong contestant of the show and he belonged to Rhea's gang.

He is a real life ‘Mowgli’, and an animal lover and rescuer who has emerged stronger from life-threatening situations. He is a rapper and a hip-hop lover, and an internet sensation.

Unfortunately his game came to an end in the show and he was eliminated from the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adhirup and asked him about the fights between Prince and Gautam and if he would do the reality show Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi.

How was the experience on MTV Roadies?

It was amazing, lovely, very hectic but an experience of a lifetime. It was super crazy.

From all the gang leaders who were you scared of and who was the coolest?

Rhea is the smartest gang leader, since the audition round she has been playing it smart. Even while choosing which roadie will perform to how Rodium to give a contestant she chooses very smartly. She has always kept a balance between the mind and heart and it was difficult for her to choose who to vote out and who should stay back and hence she is very smart.

Which fight according to you was the most talked about; Prince Vs Rhea or Prince Vs Gautam?

I would say the fight between Prince and Gautam was nasty and it was very dangerous. I remember the last vote took place in the den and then post that one crazy fight took place and personally I wondered for a second what was happening, and it started and it got wild and it was very intense. They will eat each other if you leave them alone.

MTV Roadies was known for Rannvijay at one point and now Sonu Sood has come. Did you miss the host at any time?

To be honest, Sonu Sood couldn't be very harsh on us and he never screamed or raised his voice. He was always calm, whereas Rannvijay has a unique style but Sonu Sood kept the vibe alive. But we surely missed Rannvijay at one point.

Post Roadies are you open for other reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Ya for sure. Khatron Ke Khiladi is like my kind of show, so let's see if something should happen. I have plans to do these shows hopefully it should happen someday.

Well, there is no doubt that Adhirup Kadam was one of the strong contestants of the show, but unfortunately his journey came to an end.

