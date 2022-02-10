EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Awasthi BAGS Arvind Babbal's next on Zee TV

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the Telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na's Aashish Bharadwaj BAGS Arvind Babbal's NEXT on Zee TV

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We had exclusively updated about Aashish Bhardwaj and Debattama Saha bagging the show, now the exclusive news is that Abhishek Awasthi has been locked for Producer Arvind Babbal's upcoming show on Zee TV in a pivotal role. We haven't received the premise of the show or any details on his character yet. The show is based on the popular Bengali show Mithai, and the shoot is all set to begin in Mathura.

Abhishek has been a part of numerous shows before, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai and more. Well, this new show shall bring an interesting character for the dapper for sure.

Well, talking about the producer Arvind Babbal, he has been the name behind shows like Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh, Shobha Somnath Ki, Yeshu and so on. This one would be an interesting pick as Mithai was quite a hit show in Bengali.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Debattama Saha BAGS Arvind Babbal's upcoming show on Zee Tv

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com