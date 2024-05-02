Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar reveals if he was worried about his mom entering the house in the presence of Isha Malviya’s mother and revealed if they would work together in a project in the future

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.

During the initial days of his stay in Bigg Boss house, he was known as the villain of the house as he used to have only fights with all the contestants and especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to break down in the house.

We also saw how he had a small love angle story with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

But he had a major fight with Isha and Samarth when they targeted him with his mental health issue and provoked him to such a level that he slapped Samarth for which he was evicted but he had become a hero outside the house where celebrities, fans and the audience supported him.

His journey can be summed up calling it from a hero to a villain and no wonder he reached the spot of the top two contestants of the show.

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

ALSO READ :Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and other Udaariyaan members throw a bash to welcome Bigg Boss 17 first runner up Abhishek Kumar

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhishek and asked him if he was worried when his mother had entered the house and also revealed if he would work with Isha in the future.

Were you afraid or did you think a lot when your mother entered the Bigg Boss house and Isha was also present ; did you fear something big happening?

I was so broken down and the makers knew my condition and still sent my mother on the third day which was the last day of the family round. I just wanted to hug her and tell her that things aren’t good over here and nothing else was going on in my mind. Because in the house I couldn’t tell I was missing my mom or something as then the house would have nominated me. I wanted to show how strong I was.

But somewhere I knew my mom would handle things as both my parents liked Isha during the time when we dated each other and even her parents had liked me. Somewhere we both had ruined things for each other and we knew that we couldn’t undo it but only learnt from our mistakes.

To be honest, I was scared when Isha’s dad entered the house as he did ignore me for quite some time but then later on asked me “How I am” but didn’t ask about Samarth’s well-being to which it felt good somewhere and somewhere the things we have done aren’t acceptable.

In the future if given a change, would you work with Isha once again professionally?

Well, this is a difficult question but I wouldn’t want to comment on it.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek played the game well and he deserved to win the show but he won many hearts.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Did Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar hint at the show’s results being rigged?