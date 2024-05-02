Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar reveals if he was worried about his mom entering the house in the presence of Isha Malviya’s mother and revealed if they would work together in a project in the future

Abhishek really played the game well and he emerged as the first runner up of the show though he didn’t win the show he won many hearts. TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhishek and asked him if he would work with Isha in the future or not.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 05:00
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.

During the initial days of his stay in Bigg Boss house, he was known as the villain of the house as he used to have only fights with all the contestants and especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to break down in the house.

We also saw how he had a small love angle story with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

But he had a major fight with Isha and Samarth when they targeted him with his mental health issue and provoked him to such a level that he slapped Samarth for which he was evicted but he had become a hero outside the house where celebrities, fans and the audience supported him.

His journey can be summed up calling it from a hero to a villain and no wonder he reached the spot of the top two contestants of the show.

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

ALSO READ :Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and other Udaariyaan members throw a bash to welcome Bigg Boss 17 first runner up Abhishek Kumar

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhishek and asked him if he was worried when his mother had entered the house and also revealed if he would work with Isha in the future.

Were you afraid or did you think a lot when your mother entered the Bigg Boss house and Isha was also present ; did you fear something big happening?

I was so broken down and the makers knew my condition and still sent my mother on the third day which was the last day of the family round. I just wanted to hug her and tell her that things aren’t good over here and nothing else was going on in my mind. Because in the house I couldn’t tell I was missing my mom or something as then the house would have nominated me. I wanted to show how strong I was.

But somewhere I knew my mom would handle things as both my parents liked Isha during the time when we dated each other and even her parents had liked me. Somewhere we both had ruined things for each other and we knew that we couldn’t undo it but only learnt from our mistakes.

To be honest, I was scared when Isha’s dad entered the house as he did ignore me for quite some time but then later on asked me “How I am” but didn’t ask about Samarth’s well-being to which it felt good somewhere and somewhere the things we have done aren’t acceptable.

In the future if given a change, would you work with Isha once again professionally?

Well, this is a difficult question but I wouldn’t want to comment on it.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek played the game well and he deserved to win the show but he won many hearts.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Did Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar hint at the show’s results being rigged?

 

Abhishek Kumar Ankita Lokhande Udaariyan Isha Malviya Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 17 Colors JioCinema TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Woah! Jeremy Renner expresses willingness to reprise the role in the Avengers franchise; Says ‘I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough’
MUMBAI: American actor Jeremy Renner, best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, talked about his...
OMG! Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover recalls tough times while facing the news of daughter Devi's heart condition
MUMBAI : Karan Singh Grover is basking in the success of Fighter, which released in theatres last week. In a new...
OMG! Isha Malviya reveals that she would accept the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi even if Abhishek Kumar is part of the show
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following....
Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar reveals if he was worried about his mom entering the house in the presence of Isha Malviya’s mother and revealed if they would work together in a project in the future
MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.During...
Exclusive! Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh reveal the actual reason why they declined the offer of “Bigg Boss”
MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh are two well known names of the television industry.Mohsin has been in the industry...
Must Read! Giorgia Andriani breaks silence on ex Arbaaz Khan’s marriage to Sshura Khan “the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there”
MUMBAI : Arbaaz Khan is a well-known name in the film industry. He was initially married to Malaika Arora, and then...
Recent Stories
karan singh
OMG! Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover recalls tough times while facing the news of daughter Devi's heart condition
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jeremy
Woah! Jeremy Renner expresses willingness to reprise the role in the Avengers franchise; Says ‘I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough’
Isha
OMG! Isha Malviya reveals that she would accept the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi even if Abhishek Kumar is part of the show
Mohsin
Exclusive! Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh reveal the actual reason why they declined the offer of “Bigg Boss”
Madhuri
Wow! Madhuri Dixit opens up about co-judging 'Dance Deewane' alongside Suniel Shetty; Says ‘I don’t know why we never worked together before’
Rohitashv
Interesting! Rohitashv Gour, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Tiwari Ji, Considers Comedy a Serious Business
Mayuresh Kshetramade
Incredible! Ramayan Star Mayuresh Kshetramade’s transitioned from acting to building a Rs 4,000 Crore company; Read on to know more!