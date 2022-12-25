Exclusive! Actor Akshita Vatsayan roped in for Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein!

MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' started as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show has taken a leap of 20 years, and Rudra and Preesha are now dead, and the current story focuses on Nayantara and Samrat.

As per sources, actor Akshita Vatsayan has been roped in for the Star Plus show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahtein’. Not much is known about her character.

She is a pet lover. She has acted in ‘Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi’ on Colors TV in 2020, and ‘Dil Toh Happy HaiJi’ on Star Plus in 2019.

The meanwhile on the show In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Revati still disapproves of the children going to India. But by chance, she has to be in Belgium, and Aliya figures out tickets to India and brings them to Samrat. Even though he is a little apprehensive initially, he finally agrees. Meanwhile, Nayantara and Ishani have to go and pick someone up at the airport, but coincidentally, that person is arriving at the same time as Samrat and Aliya.

