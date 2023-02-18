Exclusive! Actor Babita Banerjee to enter the Star Plus show Faltu!

Faltu, as a serial, is doing great according to the ratings, and the viewers are loving Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 09:22
Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

As, per sources, actor Babita Banerjee is all set to enter the Star Plus, show Faltu and she will be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming track.

Meanwhile, on the show, we see that Ayaan ignores Faltu and moves on, which hurts Faltu a lot and she does not know what to do. She rushes to her room and consoles herself and confesses that she is falling in love with Ayaan but he is Tanisha’s husband she does not have time for love in her life, and she has to focus on her game

The show is going to come up with a lot of different new and exciting turns.

We also gave you the exclusive update that, In the upcoming track of Faltu, we will finally see her join the cricket academy but life in the academy is not going to be easy.

She will be humiliated and ridiculed and even bullied by her fellow trainees.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 09:22

