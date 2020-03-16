Exclusive! Actor Raghav Tewari to enter Star Bharat’s Gud Se Meetha ishq

Now we bring to you some exciting news. Actor Raghav Tewari will be entering the show. The details about his character are still unknown.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 21:23
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering hot and spicy news from the tellyworld.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga opens up on his negative role in Gud Se Meetha Ishq, shares about his views on getting stereotyped for playing dark character and much more

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days. The makers constantly introduce new entries in every show to spice up the drama. 

Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq, which was launched a few months ago, is adored by the viewers. Gud Se Meetha Ishq stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan, and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles. 

The show is backed by Film Farm India Productions and has been entertaining the audience for quite a while. Lets see what Raghav’s character will add to the show

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Saini to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

