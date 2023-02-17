Exclusive! Actor Raju Shrestha roped in for Swastik Productions next for Dangal TV

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas.
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn and many more.


While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry

As per sources, Swastik Productions is coming up with a new show for Dangal TV and we have a big update about the same.

Master Raju also known as Raju Shrestha has been roped in for the show.

Master Raju is known for his stellar performances in several movies and TV shows so far. he started his started his film career as a child actor, in 1970s films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi (1972), Basu Chatterjee's Chitchor (1976) and Gulzar's Kitaab (1977). Over the years he has acted in around 200 films and a few television series.

Are you excited to see him back on screen? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Raju Shrestha master raju Swastik Productions
