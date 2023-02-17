Exclusive! Actor Raju Shrestha roped in for Swastik Productions next for Dangal TV!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas. He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn and many more.



As per sources, Swastik Productions is coming up with a new show for Dangal TV and we have a big update about the same.

Master Raju also known as Raju Shrestha has been roped in for the show.

Master Raju is known for his stellar performances in several movies and TV shows so far. he started his started his film career as a child actor, in 1970s films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi (1972), Basu Chatterjee's Chitchor (1976) and Gulzar's Kitaab (1977). Over the years he has acted in around 200 films and a few television series.

