Exclusive! Actor Ronik Sharma to be part of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Star Plus is one such channel that is currently entertaining its ardent viewers with shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 16:37
RONIK

MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering stories and news to our readers and keep them updated and entertained with the happenings around TinselTown.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Finally! Pravisht Mishra enters the show, plays the character of Arjun Bajwa

Our TV industry moves at an everchanging pace. While some shows are off to take a leap, some new shows are being launched and some are on the verge of being wrapped up and taken off air.

We all know that several channels are rolling out new TV shows in upcoming months.

Yeh Hai Chahatein went through some major twists recently and now has taken a leap of 20 years. Now, Sam and Nayan’s lives will be completely changed and this gives rise to new entries as well.

Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma are confirmed to be part of the show and now as per sources, Ronik Sharma will be seen on the show in a pivotal role in continuity.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is backed by Balaji Telefilms and has had a steady run on-air. It is one of the favorite shows on TV and the audience loves to see the story unfold between Nayan and Samrat.

Are you excited for Ronik’s entry in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Oh No! Last Day of Shoot; these Stars from Yeh Hai Chahatein have Bid GOODBYE to the show, check out

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

 

 
 

About Author

