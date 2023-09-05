Yeh Hai Chahatein: Finally! Pravisht Mishra enters the show, plays the character of Arjun Bajwa

MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat. The show is set for another major leap from This Tuesday.

Also read: BIG SCOOP! Yeh Hai Chahatein Takes a 20-year Leap; check out the audience’s reactions to the same

The show is getting high on drama with each passing episode.

We know that the show is taking a leap from today and the audience previously felt it was rushed. Many speculations went around the same with the netizens worried of losing Abrar and Sargun but that is not happening. Reports and speculations went on to say that Pravisht Mishra will play a new lead in the show.

We will see Abrar and Sargun in the show and the promo tells us that the leap takes the story 20 years ahead.

However, the previous plot followed Nayan screaming her love for Samrat at the picnic in front of the family. However, with Nayan’s parents’ death, Mansi schemed against Nayan and Samrat, due to which Nayan left and met a dying man on a bus station. She takes up the responsibility of his daughter Mahima.

The show goes into a leap of 20 years today, with a new plot but Abrar and Sargun have retained their position in the show.

Pravisht Mishra will be seen in the show in the character of Arjun Bajwa. He is close with Kashvi, Nayan’s daughter. He seems to be a bubbly guy who wants to go into Civil services.

How their story unfolds will be interesting to see in the following episodes.

Also read: Oh No! Last Day of Shoot; these Stars from Yeh Hai Chahatein have Bid GOODBYE to the show, check out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.