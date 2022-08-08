Exclusive! Actor Sailesh Gulabani to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next show for StarPlus

We bring to you an update from the same show. Actor Sailesh Gulabani is roped in for a role in this new show. His character details are still to be unearthed.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 23:50
Exclusive! Actor Sailesh Gulabani to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next show for StarPlus

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering hot and spicy news from the tellyworld.

Also read: Exclusive! Akash Ahuja to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new show for StarPlus?

Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update. Many new shows are coming up while some shows are bidding adieu to the small screen. Amidst all this, a new show will be seen commencing on StarPlus.

StarPLus has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now and shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are not ready to leave the top slots of the TRP Charts.

Soon, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are coming up with a new show and it will be showcased on StarPLus. The project is still untitled.

We bring to you an update from the same show. Actor Sailesh Gulabani is roped in for a role in this new show. His character details are still to be unearthed but he could be seen as a part of this show and most likely could be playing the part of the hero’s uncle. The production company has brought in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey among others.

We are sure the audience is intrigued with this news.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Gud Se Meetha Ishq actor Sagar Saini roped in for Shaika Film's next show on Star Plus

Shaika Films StarPlus ghum hai kisiskey pyaar mein Harphoul Mohini Colors tv Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho TellyChakkar AnuGun gossip Akash Ahuja Katha Kabir Mohini Sailesh Gulabani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 23:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Taapsee Pannu gets into an argument with a paparazzo, says, “You will talk to me respectfully,” as she attended an event in the city
MUMBAI:  Also read:...
Exclusive! Actor Sailesh Gulabani to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next show for StarPlus
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar are always at the...
Must Read! Is Shehnaaz Gill following Salman Khan again on social media?
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The singer-actress rose to fame after...
WOW! Rubina Dilaik had a reunion party with these Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants
MUMBAI:  Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. She has been part of several TV shows and...
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod shares a special bond with these three stunning ladies from Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Must Read! After initiating divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite
MUMBAI: Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are considered one of the cutest couples in telly town....
Recent Stories
Oops! Taapsee Pannu gets into an argument with a paparazzo, says, “You will talk to me respectfully,” as she attended an event i
Oops! Taapsee Pannu gets into an argument with a paparazzo, says, “You will talk to me respectfully,” as she attended an event in the city
Latest Video