Exclusive! Actor Sailesh Gulabani to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next show for StarPlus

StarPLus has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now and shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are not ready to leave the top slots of the TRP Charts.

Soon, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are coming up with a new show and it will be showcased on StarPLus. The project is still untitled.

We bring to you an update from the same show. Actor Sailesh Gulabani is roped in for a role in this new show. His character details are still to be unearthed but he could be seen as a part of this show and most likely could be playing the part of the hero’s uncle. The production company has brought in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey among others.

