Exclusive! Actors Anjali Gupta, Jay Kapadia, Khushi Rajput to be a part of JD Majethia's upcoming show for Sony TV

MUMBAI: There are numerous projects in the pipeline as an offering of complete masala entertainment to the viewers of television and OTT.

Unconventional plots and storylines are being churned out to present something unique which the viewers have never seen before and which drives traffic to another level, be it on television or the digital medium. While there are many shows which have launched recently on television, soon JD Majethia will bring a new show on Sony TV.

Sources inform us that actors Anjali Gupta, Jay Kapadia, Khushi Rajput are to be a part of JD Majethia's upcoming show for Sony TV.

On the other hand, JD Majethia is not only a producer under the banner of Hats Off Productions but also a talented director and an actor. He is renowned for his contribution to Gujarati cinemas and plays along with producing some extremely successful TV shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

It will be interesting to see what JD Majethia has to offer this time given that he has a knack of presenting the best of sartorial comedy shows along with a dash of some spicy dramatic content to keep the entertainment quotient alive.

Are you excited for the upcoming show of JD Majethia?

