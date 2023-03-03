Exclusive! Actors Haresh Sharma and Anusubdha Bhagat roped in for Invictus T Mediawork’s show Chhalaang Sapno ki for Sony TV!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We brought you the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang Sapno Ki which is supposed to go on air in March 2023.

They are coming up with a new show which will premiere on Sony TV soon. The title of the show is Chhalaang and will star Megha Ray in the lead role. The fans of the actor are giddy and excited to see her in a new avatar.

As per sources, Actors Haresh Sharma and Anusubdha Bhagat have been roped in for Sony TV’s new show Chhalang, produced by Invictus T Mediaworks.

While Haresh Sharma is known for his roles in Savdhaan India, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, and more. Anusubdha has been previously seen in the show Story 9 months ki.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks and will air on Sony TV. Invictus T Mediaworks is owned by producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot. The production house is known for popular shows Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (2021), Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018), Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

We also reported about Sanjeev Jogityani, Sadhwi Majumdar, Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Snehal Waghmare, Sanjeev Rathore, and Harish Rathore being a part of the show.

The casting of the show has been done by Janet Ellis, who is an ace casting director and is responsible for finding some of the biggest names we have in the industry now.

She is the founder of Janet’s Casting Hub, and the casting assistants responsible are Sushil and Shikhar.

