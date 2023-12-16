Exclusive! Actors should take up every character with age no bar as a challenge and I think it is a part of progress: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sanyogeeta Bhave

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 12:39
Sanyogeeta Bhave

MUMBAI: Sanyogeeta Bhave is a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus which stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles. She was juggling her shoot with her Marathi show 36 Guni Jodi for which she shot her last recently.

Along with that, she was also roped in for Colors’ Dabangii, however, she left the show owing to date issues. (Also Read: Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a complete masala entertainer: Sanyogeeta Bhave)

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sanyogeeta engaged in a conversation where she mentioned in details about her experience shooting for 36 Guni Jodi and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

She said, “I had a wonderful character to play in 36 Guni Jodi. The character was challenging and this is the first time I played a grandmother in a show. The team was amazing and the last day was emotional as we were almost like a family.”

Usually, actors do not prefer playing characters that age.

We quizzed Sanyogeeta about the same and she shared, “I think one should play every character as an actor and challenge themselves. Actors should take up every character as a challenge and I think it is a part of progress else, they keep playing similar roles and then get stereotyped.”

Speaking about Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Sanyogeeta mentioned, “I think Kunal and Vandana had to come together one day and the show is doing quite well in terms of ratings. When one gets to experience different emotions through one show, it is bound to be liked as people need spice.” (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sanyogeeta Bhave on what made her take up Amba's role in GHKKPM: After Dhadkan, I really wanted to come back as either a strong negative or a positive character and this one impressed me )

Well said Sanyogeeta!

About Author

