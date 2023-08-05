Exclusive! Actress Rohini Naik and Chaya Sargaokar roped in for StarPlus’s new show by Vajra productions?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering exclusive information from the telly world straight to our viewers. Keeping our promise to do the same, we are back with some more exclusive information

Our TV industry moves at an everchanging pace. While some shows are off to take a leap, some new shows are being launched and some are on the verge of being wrapped up and taken off air.

We all know that several channels are rolling out new TV shows in upcoming months.

Star Plus is one such channel that is currently entertaining its ardent viewers with shows like Faltu, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Vajra Productions is set to roll out a new show on Star Plus soon. Actress Yukti Kapoor could reportedly be seen in a lead role alongside Mudit Nayyar.

Nothing much is known about the show and the characters yet.

Now, we have some new information about some other actors. According to sources, Rohini Naik and Chaya Sargaokar are roped in for the show and they could be seen on the show in the roles of Ritu and Aau respectively.

There’s no confirmation on the same and about the characters but we are sure an amazing show is in the making.

