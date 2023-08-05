MUST READ! ‘I just want some good projects’, says Krystle D'Souza as she takes a Q & A session on social media

She has ventured into mediums like TV, films and OTT and has been successful over the years. She is known for projects like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Belanwali Bahu among many other shows and became a household name.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 18:04
KRYSTLE DSOUZA

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Also read: Exclusive! Urvashi Dholakia talks about playing negative and positive roles, feels grateful to be known as the “Komolika” of television

Krystle D’Souza is one such beauty who is the powerhouse of talent, an amazing actress and a trendsetter as well. Keeping up with fashion is no longer a chore for the youth these days and they are all too eager to learn about the new trends and fashion tips that our celebrities give out and follow.

She has ventured into mediums like TV, films and OTT and has been successful over the years. She is known for projects like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Belanwali Bahu among many other shows and became a household name.

She is also a complete fashionista and fans look upto her for inspiration for their outfits. The beauty has a tremendous sense of style.

Krystle was last seen in the movie Chehre that came out in 2021 and her fans are missing on screen now. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi too.

She recently took a Q & A session on Instagram and answered a much thought about question- Do you miss working on the TV or movies the most?

She candidly replied saying that what she misses most is acting and wants good projects and the medium doesn’t matter. She also went on to say that she loves acting and she doesn’t know what to be other than an actor!

Check it out!

Her fans would definitely love to see her back on screen!

Also read: HEART-WARMING! Niti Taylor shares some pictures with her Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 co-stars, check out

Krystle Dsouza Chehre Fashion lifestyle TV news beauty TellyChakkar TV news digital OTT movies Emraan Hashmi Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Nia Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 18:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AWESOME! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans are in love with Savi and Satya’s bond; call it a ‘Pure Relationship’
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Satya holds Sai's hand, Virat gets a befitting reply
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
MUST READ! ‘I just want some good projects’, says Krystle D'Souza as she takes a Q & A session on social media
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We promise to keep our viewers entertained...
Disha Patani pens a note as she wraps up a "special" project; we wonder what's cooking?
MUMBAI: Disha Patani has kept the audience mesmerized by her performances over the course of her career and we are...
Disha Patani pens a note as she wraps up a "special" project; we wonder what's cooking?
MUMBAI: Disha Patani has kept the audience mesmerized by her performances over the course of her career and we are...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Virat blames Satya for snatching away Sai and Savi, Sai comes to stop Virat
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Disha Patani pens a note as she wraps up a "special" project; we wonder what's cooking?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AWESOME! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans are in love with Savi and Satya’s bond; call it a ‘Pure Relationship’
Disha Patani
Disha Patani pens a note as she wraps up a "special" project; we wonder what's cooking?
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
BIG SCOOP! Netizens wanted to see This sequence between ‘PraRag’ before the show wraps up, check out
feels grateful to be known as the
Exclusive! Urvashi Dholakia talks about playing negative and positive roles, feels grateful to be known as the “Komolika” of television
Yeh Hai Chahatein
BIG SCOOP! Yeh Hai Chahatein Takes a 20-year Leap; check out the audience’s reactions to the same
Radha plans
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha plans for getting the proof of Tulsi’s death