MUST READ! ‘I just want some good projects’, says Krystle D'Souza as she takes a Q & A session on social media

Krystle D’Souza is one such beauty who is the powerhouse of talent, an amazing actress and a trendsetter as well. Keeping up with fashion is no longer a chore for the youth these days and they are all too eager to learn about the new trends and fashion tips that our celebrities give out and follow.

She has ventured into mediums like TV, films and OTT and has been successful over the years. She is known for projects like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Belanwali Bahu among many other shows and became a household name.

She is also a complete fashionista and fans look upto her for inspiration for their outfits. The beauty has a tremendous sense of style.

Krystle was last seen in the movie Chehre that came out in 2021 and her fans are missing on screen now. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi too.

She recently took a Q & A session on Instagram and answered a much thought about question- Do you miss working on the TV or movies the most?

She candidly replied saying that what she misses most is acting and wants good projects and the medium doesn’t matter. She also went on to say that she loves acting and she doesn’t know what to be other than an actor!

Her fans would definitely love to see her back on screen!

