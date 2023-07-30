EXCLUSIVE! Adaa Khan on performing scenes with Sudha Chandran in Naagin: We used to get huge scripts of almost 12 pages and were supposed to do it in one take, it was fun doing scenes with her

Adaa Khan talks about her bond with Naagin co-star Sudha Chandran. The actress recollects fond memories of working with the veteran diva and much more.
Adaa Khan

MUMBAI : Adaa Khan is one of the most popular actress of the television industry. 

The stunning actress has been a part of the TV world for several years. 

Adaa has bagged several big TV shows over the years and proved her mettle in acting. 

The Naagin fame has always opted for several different roles in her long career span. 

Adaa has several hit TV shows to her credit some of which include Amrit Manthan, Behenein, Naagin, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and many more. 

She is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya where she is portraying the role of Sakhi Warge. 

However, fans have loved her on-screen chemistry with Sudha Chandran in Naagin series. 

While Adaa was seen as Shesha, Sudha playe the character of Yamini. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adaa who spoke about her bond with Sudha Chandra and much more. 

Bond with Sudha Chandran aka Yamini... 

I really love her. She has been there with me through my ups and downs. She is like a mother to me. I also miss her a lot. Whenever we see those reels, it feels like we made these reels just now and it's been a long time. 

Recollecting scenes with Sudha Chandran...

There are so many popular and memorable scenes that we did together and couldn't stop laughing. We used to get huge scripts of almost 12 pages and we had to perform it in a very short span of time. We had to do it in one take. 

Gossip with Sudha Chandran...

We never gossip about guys. More than gossiping, I think I love to hear about her experiences in life. She has taught me so much. I have heard a lot of amazing stories from her previous shows like K Street Pali Hill, Kahin Kisi Roz and many more. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

EXCLUSIVE! Narayani Shastri opens up on portraying the role of Maharani Saraswati in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, says, "I took up this show as it is an era which I have never played before"