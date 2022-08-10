Exclusive! Aditi Chopra and Pari Gala roped in to be part of StarPlus’s new show with Story Square Productions

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining news from the tinsel town to our viewers.

Television world is ever evolving with the content it provides and many new shows are in the pipeline while some are to go off air. The audience loves to enjoy the plots and the twists and turns the shows bring in.

Now, Story Square productions, helmed by Ved Raj, is all set to come up with a new show, reportedly titled ‘Titli’ on StarPLus and many names are being associated with the show.

As per sources, Pari Gala and Aditi Chopra have been roped in for the show. The characters which will be essayed by the actresses are still under the wraps but the show seems intriguing and it will be very interesting to see what Pari and Aditi have to offer being a part of the show and how their characters add to the plot.

Story Square productions is one of the most famous and successful production houses in the world of entertainment. They have produced shows like, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee etc.

