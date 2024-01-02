Exclusive! After Aaina, transgender actress Shubhi Sharma to enter Dangal TV’s Kaise Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana

MUMBAI : Several shows are hitting the screens, introducing fresh concepts to entertain the audience. Dangal TV has an intriguing lineup of shows, and one of their recent releases is titled Kaise Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana. The show stars Saachi Pyari, Charu Asopa, Rahul Sharma, Shaleen Malhotra and many others.

The story of the show revolves around Anmol, an active girl from the village, gets married against her will. However, she is forced to stay committed, covering the disappointments. However, things don’t go her way and life shows her a different reality where she gets married to the guy she did not like.

Now, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, transgender actor Shubhi Sharma has been roped in for the show. Shubhi has earlier been a part of shows in the likes of Chand Jalne Laga, and Anupamaa and movies such as Fukrey 3, Haddi and Taali.

Shubhi was earlier seen in Aaina on Dangal TV.

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and stars Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles. Aaina unfolds the story of Sunaina and Rana, a girl and a boy deeply in love, only to be torn apart by the revelation of a tragic truth.

