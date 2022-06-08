Exclusive! After Bhagya Lakshmi and Mithai’s cast, Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee to ENTER in Zee TV'S Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way.

He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

As earlier reported that the casts of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi and Mithai are set to enter the show for the Janmasthami and Govinda fest celebrations!

Also read: Exclusive! After Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, Mithai cast to join the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan| Deets Inside

But now there we exclusively learnt that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Jodi – Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be gracing the show for Govinda and Janmashtami event.

Rupal Patel will be as Chief Minster of any state and Devoleena would be her PA they will visit the Vrindavan in order to celebrate the event.

Devoleena would be shaking her legs with Radha, Mohan, and the rest of the cast of Zee TV’show.

Also read: Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanit and Aishwarya Khare join the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan but there’s a twist | Deets Inside

Are you excited to see the track?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com