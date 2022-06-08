Exclusive! After Bhagya Lakshmi and Mithai’s cast, Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee to ENTER in Zee TV'S Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

Devoleena would be shaking her legs with Radha, Mohan, and the rest of the cast of Zee TV’show.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 16:12
rupal-Dev

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way.

He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

As earlier reported that the casts of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi and Mithai are set to enter the show for the Janmasthami and Govinda fest celebrations!

Also read: Exclusive! After Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, Mithai cast to join the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan| Deets Inside

But now there we exclusively learnt that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Jodi – Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be gracing the show for Govinda and Janmashtami event.

Rupal Patel will be as Chief Minster of any state and Devoleena would be her PA they will visit the Vrindavan in order to celebrate the event.

Devoleena would be shaking her legs with Radha, Mohan, and the rest of the cast of Zee TV’show.

Also read: Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanit and Aishwarya Khare join the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan but there’s a twist | Deets Inside

Are you excited to see the track?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Zee TV Zee 5 Radha Mohan TellyChakkar Balaji Telefilms ALT Balaji Studio LSD Private Limited Ekta Kapoor telly news mithai Debattama Saha Aashish Bhardwaj Siddharth Choubey Rupal Patel Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 16:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! After Munawar Faruqui; Indian Idol contestant Farmani Naaz becomes the second confirmed contestant of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Exclusive! After Bhagya Lakshmi and Mithai’s cast, Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee to ENTER in Zee TV'S Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day...
Exclusive! Bidita Bag talks about her character in ‘Crash Course’, reveals why she signed the project
MUMBAI : Crash Course is an upcoming web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit...
Shocking! Paras Kalnawat’s ex Urfi Javed takes a dig at him says “ Paras is in the limelight now and since I was in a relationship with him they want to know the past and I am not in touch with him as his girlfriend doesn’t like it”
MUMBAI : Urfi Javed needs no introduction as she is taking the internet on fire with her dressing style and it’s been...
EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.Also read: ...
Interesting! This is what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu had to say about her dating rumors with south superstar Nagarjuna
MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Tabu who has entertained audience for years has been in headlines due to various controversies....
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu had to say about her dating rumors with south superstar Nagarjuna
Interesting! This is what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu had to say about her dating rumors with south superstar Nagarjuna
Latest Video