Exclusive! After two successful shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Rajan Shahi gears up for a new on 'Star Plus'

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Rajan Shahi today is an ace producer where both his shows Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the top two shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

As per sources, the ace producer is gearing up to launch a new show on Star Plus where the story will be revolving around three sisters.

The background of the story will revolve from a Marathi and Gujrati movie and currently the show is in the pre - production stage.

ALSO READ : Really! Rajan Shahi responds to making a film with Anupama’s Rupali Ganguli says “Kyun Nahin…”

Well, with the success ratio of his shows Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we are sure this show too can become a hug success.

The casting of the show is still on, and soon we bring you more updates from this project.

Are you excited for the new show of Rajan Shahi?

Do let us known in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Director and producer Rajan Shahi talks about the challenge of shows airing 7 days a week; says, “I feel pressurized to maintain the top position of Anupamaa but I try to use my learnings as a director”