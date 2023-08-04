Exclusive! Afzal Khan roped in for Colors TV’s upcoming show Suhaagan

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The company has shows on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &tv.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 16:17
Afzal Khan

MUMBAI : Colors TV is coming up with a brand new show called Suhaagan and the first look of the show is finally here.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The company has shows on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &tv.

The production house is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more.

Also read - MUST-READ! Neha Narang will be seen in Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s Suhaagan for Colors!

Now, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is all set to bring a new show called ‘Suhaagan’ on Colors.

We previously gave you the exclusive update, that Aakriti Sharma will play the lead in the show while even actor Neha Narang will be seen in the show.

Now we are here with another exclusive update of the show.

As per sources, actor Afzal Khan has also been roped in for the show. His character is not yet revealed but it is said that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

Afzal Khan is an actor who was previously seen in popular shows like Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Crime Patrol and many more.

The premise of the story is that Bindiya along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives. She takes on the role of a caregiver for Payal, ensuring that she is safe and well taken care of, despite the challenges they face.

Also read - Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to headline COLORS' upcoming show 'Suhaagan’

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.


 

Ashish Chaturvedi molkki 2 Aakriti Sharma Suhagan Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Bindya Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kurangi V Nagraj Colors tv new show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 16:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa:What! Barkha poisons Dimpy’s mind against Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his work in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dhamaka', 'Pyaar Ka...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Major Twist!Abhimanyu solves Abhinav’s problem of not being able to afford Abhir’s surgery
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Exclusive! Afzal Khan roped in for Colors TV’s upcoming show Suhaagan
MUMBAI : Colors TV is coming up with a brand new show called Suhaagan and the first look of the show is finally here....
Anurag Basu makes dosa for Anupam Kher on 'Metro In Dino' set
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Basu treated veteran actor Anupam Kher to an egg 'dosa' that he made on the sets of their...
Finally! Bhediya and Vikram Vedha get its OTT release, check out the dates
MUMBAI : Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan was immensely loved by the fans and audience. The movie was also has Kriti...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May

Latest Video

Related Stories
HUM RAHE NA RAHE HUM
Exclusive! Sapan Gulati roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show “Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum”
Rhythm Chanana
Really! Rhythm Chanana breaks her silence on being accused of copying Uorfi Javed, says “If you notice there is a gap in my Instagram…”
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wait for Jay Soni aka Abhinav for this surprising reason
Terence Lewis
From performing together to performing in front of judge Terence Lewis, Shivanshu Soni mesmerizes everybody with his spectacular performance on 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'
Disha Parmar
What! Disha Parmar opts out of Ekta Kapoor’s new show due to ‘personal reasons’, fans speculate she might be pregnant
Shark Tank India 2
Must Read! Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain celebrates ‘Sustainability Week’ by painting 300 trees