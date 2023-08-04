Exclusive! Afzal Khan roped in for Colors TV’s upcoming show Suhaagan

MUMBAI : Colors TV is coming up with a brand new show called Suhaagan and the first look of the show is finally here.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The company has shows on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &tv.

The production house is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more.

Now, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is all set to bring a new show called ‘Suhaagan’ on Colors.

We previously gave you the exclusive update, that Aakriti Sharma will play the lead in the show while even actor Neha Narang will be seen in the show.

Now we are here with another exclusive update of the show.

As per sources, actor Afzal Khan has also been roped in for the show. His character is not yet revealed but it is said that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

Afzal Khan is an actor who was previously seen in popular shows like Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Crime Patrol and many more.

The premise of the story is that Bindiya along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives. She takes on the role of a caregiver for Payal, ensuring that she is safe and well taken care of, despite the challenges they face.

