Exclusive! Ahil Sayyad roped in for Star Bharat’s ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain’

MUMBAI:

Popular TV actor Karan V. Grover, who was in the news recently for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal, is all set to feature in new show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

He will be seen in the role of superstar Ritesh Malhotra.

Now we bring to you another exciting news that Ahil Sayyad will be part of this show. Details about his character are still un knwon.

Sandip Sikcand is one of the ace producers of TV serials. We had exclusively reported that Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe are roped in to play the lead roles in this show.

Both have previously worked with Sandip in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Let's see what this new show will bring for our audience.

