Exclusive! Ahil Sayyad roped in for Star Bharat’s ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain’

Now we bring to you another exciting news that Ahil Sayyad will be part of this show. Details about his character are still unknown.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 18:42
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are going to be launching soon and we bring to you exciting news from Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain.

Also read: Is Star Bharat's upcoming show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' similar to 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?

Popular TV actor Karan V. Grover, who was in the news recently for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal, is all set to feature in new show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

He will be seen in the role of superstar Ritesh Malhotra.

Sandip Sikcand is one of the ace producers of TV serials. We had exclusively reported that Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe are roped in to play the lead roles in this show. 

Both have previously worked with Sandip in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. 

Let's see what this new show will bring for our audience.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Indu is a strong and independent woman whose life revolves around Zoon' Sayli Salunkhe gets candid about her character in Star Bharat's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

