Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about the feeling of meeting her husband Neil Bhatt after two months

Aishwarya Sharma is a well-known actress in the television industry. Now, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how was feeling about meeting Neil Bhatt after two months.
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.

It’s among the top two shows when it comes to the TRP ratings and the audience love to see the story between Virat, Pakhi, Sai and Satya.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi has decided to quit the show, which has come as a shock to many of her fans.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be facing her fears and acting all stunts.

The shoot of the show is over and the contestant is back to India and now TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how was feeling about meeting Neil Bhatt after two months.

The actress said “I felt very good as it was very unexpected and normally whatever I think doesn’t come true. I thought my husband would come to pick me up from the airport and I got very emotional seeing him after two months and couldn’t process it. Once I heard his voice I could feel his heartbeat and I was happy and emotional at the same time”

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya is seen as one of the toughest contestants on the show and she is one of the finalists and is seen as the potential winner of the show.

