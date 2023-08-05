Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about working with Rohit Shetty on the show; reveals who her competitor is in the show

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.

It’s among the top two shows when it comes to the TRP ratings and the audience love to see the story between Virat, Pakhi, Sai, and Satya.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi has decided to quit the show, which has come as a shock to many of her fans.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be facing her fears and acting all stunts.

TellyChakkar, got in touch with Aishwarya and asked her if she is nervous about working with Rohit Shetty and she revealed who she thinks would be the toughest competitor.

After being part of television’s number one show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now you are being part of the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi how does it feel?

I feel lucky and blessed that I got the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and also got Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein which was a turning point in my career and gave me everything in life and now I would want to see what would Khatron Ke Khiladi give me and sure it will take out all the fears in me and I am very excited to be part of the show as I am unaware about what all the things would be.

Have you seen the previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I haven’t seen all the seasons, but I have seen clips of it and it’s so dangerous and scary because of that I used to close the video as I couldn’t see it and now I am doing the same thing, I feel like really I am the true Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant.

What are your thoughts on working with Rohit Shetty?

To be honest, Rohit Shetty defines a show, if he is not there then there is no Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is the only person who handles everything around him, I think he will be able to do the task in no time. I am very excited to meet Rohit and to work under him. I have also heard that he motivates a lot, he screams when you go wrong or give up but because of his encouragement, all the contestants would be able to perform the task.

Who do you think among the fourteen contestants is a tough competitor for you?

To be honest, I don’t know how will I perform or what will I talk about to others, I won’t abort stunts as I am not a quitter, I am going to give myself 101% and will try all the stunts and then will see what happens.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to see Aishwarya's new avatar in this reality show.

