EXCLUSIVE! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, not to be a part of Star Bharat's show

We had exclusively reported that Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana has bagged another lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show by Nikhil Sinha.

But now, the latest update on this development is that Ayushi won't be a part of that show anymore. Yes, you heard it right!

As per latest reports, Ayushi has bagged the lead role in Sony SAB's show which will be bankrolled by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Nothing much is known about this show or Ayushi's character details yet.

