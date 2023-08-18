EXCLUSIVE! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, not to be a part of Star Bharat's show

Ayushi Khurana who was supposed to play the lead in Star Bharat's upcoming show will now be seen as a lead in Sony SAB's new show.
Ayushi Khurana

We all know that renowned production houses are all set for launching new shows in the upcoming days. 

Star Bharat, Sony SAB, Star Plus, Sony TV and many channels are gearing up for new shows. 

We had exclusively reported that Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana has bagged another lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show by Nikhil Sinha. 

But now, the latest update on this development is that Ayushi won't be a part of that show anymore. Yes, you heard it right!

As per latest reports, Ayushi has bagged the lead role in Sony SAB's show which will be bankrolled by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment. 

Nothing much is known about this show or Ayushi's character details yet. 

How excited are you to see Ayushi in the new show? Tell us in the comments. 

Ayushi Khurana ajooni Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment Star Bharat Nikhil Sinha Sony Sab TellyChakkar
