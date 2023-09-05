Exclusive! Alan Kapoor to enter Dangal TV’s Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 17:00
Alan Kapoor

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Dangal TV’s popular show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein is back for its season 2.

The makers have come up with a new season after years, and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms have once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.

Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman. Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.

While fans watch the show with a lot of love and excitement, they are equally excited to see what happens next in the show.

TellyChakkar is back with another update. Actor Alan Kapoor is all set to enter the show Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2.

He is a prominent actor who has been a part of shows like Pyaar ki Luka Chupi, Piya Basanti Re, Rishton ke Bawar mein, Sasural Simar ka, Rama Rama Kya Hai Drama, and more.

He has also been a part of Singh Saab The Great, Swaang, and more.

The show is gearing up for a lot of interesting twists and turns and it will be fun to see what new twists Alan’s character brings in.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 17:00

