Exclusive! Alefia Kapadia has THIS to say about the Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 going OFF-AIR! Read For More!

Alefia Kapadia plays the role of Sara on the show, and her character is loved by the fans a lot.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 04:45
Alefia Kapadia

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. 

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around  Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well. 

But sadly the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

ALSO READ: OH NO! Randeep Rai reacts on Bade Ache Lagte Hain season 2 going off air, this is what the actor had to say

Alefia Kapadia plays the role of Sara on the show, and her character is loved a lot by the fans. Her character stayed on after the leap like the majority of the cast.

Rumors about the show going off-air have been swirling for a while now, and a new season replacing it as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alefia Kapadia and she confirmed the news of the show going off-air and had this to say.

She said, “Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 turned out much more meaningful than I thought it would. The rewards that this show has given me in terms of love, friendships, adulation, security, and experiences,  have my heart, mind, and soul filled to the brim. 

I am thankful to Ekta Mam, Balaji Telefilms, and the entire cast, crew, and team. I'm saying this as I’m shooting for the last episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and I’ll confess that I’m bidding farewell with a heavy heart but heavy only because it’s full

Also “If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.” 

Alefian has definitely summed up her journey in beautiful words. Fans of the show have showered a lot of love on the cast and crew and they are definitely going to miss Sara a lot.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Niti Taylor confirms that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is going OFF-AIR! Details Inside!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Disha Parmar Alefia Kapadia Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms TellyChakkar Niti Taylor Aanchal Khurana Ajay Nagrath TellyChakkar Leenesh Maatto
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Alefia Kapadia has THIS to say about the Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 going OFF-AIR! Read For More!
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Must read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Bloody Daddy
MUMBAI: One of the most talked about movies in today's time is Bloody Daddy. The movie, which has Shahid Kapoor in the...
EXCLUSIVE! Kundali Bhagya fame Twinkle Vashist opens up about her marriage plans, expresses her wish to don a Sabyasachi or Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, details here
MUMBAI:  Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya is the current favourite among the viewers on the small screen. The...
Exclusive! Palak Tiwari reveals she cried when she met Deepika Padukone for the first time
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While she had a...
Pandya Store: Shocking Drama! Shweta drops a bombshell, and reveals that she is pregnant!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Shocking! Garry confesses everything to Sahiba and threatens to hurt her!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Bloody Daddy
Must read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Bloody Daddy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gautam Vig
Exclusive! Gautam Vig opens up about the Tina Datta dating rumors and has THIS to say about the trollers! Read to find out!
Gulki Joshi
Exclusive! Gulki Joshi opens up about the Shilpa Shinde fallout and Maddam Sir, saying “..In order to save themselves, people blame other people ” Read for the Full Story!
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! Does Ayesha Singh not get along with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma? This is what the actress has to say! Read for the Full Story
Pandya Store
The Most Awaited Twist Is Here! Shweta To Once Again Become Bahu of The Pandya Family In StarPlus Show Pandya Store?
Sneha Wagh and Kamya
COLORS’ upcoming drama ‘Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ ropes in Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi in pivotal roles
Aishwarya Sharma
Popular television actor Aishwarya Sharma gears up for adrenaline-fueled adventures on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’