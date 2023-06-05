Exclusive! Alefia Kapadia has THIS to say about the Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 going OFF-AIR! Read For More!

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

But sadly the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

Alefia Kapadia plays the role of Sara on the show, and her character is loved a lot by the fans. Her character stayed on after the leap like the majority of the cast.

Rumors about the show going off-air have been swirling for a while now, and a new season replacing it as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alefia Kapadia and she confirmed the news of the show going off-air and had this to say.

She said, “Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 turned out much more meaningful than I thought it would. The rewards that this show has given me in terms of love, friendships, adulation, security, and experiences, have my heart, mind, and soul filled to the brim.

I am thankful to Ekta Mam, Balaji Telefilms, and the entire cast, crew, and team. I'm saying this as I’m shooting for the last episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and I’ll confess that I’m bidding farewell with a heavy heart but heavy only because it’s full

Also “If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.”

Alefian has definitely summed up her journey in beautiful words. Fans of the show have showered a lot of love on the cast and crew and they are definitely going to miss Sara a lot.

