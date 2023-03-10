Exclusive! "Ali Goni is like my brother and for Anita Hassanandani Reddy, I can give my life as she is my closest friend” - Kara Patel

MUMBAI : Karan Patel is a well known actor and he has a massive fan following.

He is best known for his role in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he became a household name.

These days he is grabbing the headlines as he would be debuting in the movie Darranchhoo where he would be playing the lead.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karan and asked him if he is in touch with any of his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co - actors and would he return back to television.

How do you take this comment of being a TV actor who is debuting in the world of television?

I take it with a pinch of salt. People who comment that he is a TV actor are probably those people who don't have value for me as they are the ones who will always see the negative side. The sensible people will say that he has done justice on TV let's see what he will do on the big screen and these are those people who have not succeeded in their life and hence they cannot see any other people succeeding and they are scared.

How was the experience working with your - in laws?

We already have a superb rapport. In Fact, we have worked before we became in - laws officially. He knows my true colors, what I will do and how much I can do.

Are you in touch with any of your co - actors from your show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ?

I am in touch with everyone including Divyanka, Ali, Abhishek. Ali is more than a brother and that bond cannot be explained. Anita is somebody I can give my life for as she is my closest friend in the industry.

You have always been offered Bigg Boss but rejected it, what is the reason for it?

I am not meant for the show, my temperament is not suited for the show. I don't want to do the show and I don't want to react in a way where my fans would get upset.

There have been rumours that you won't come back to television. How true is this?

This is not true at all. I will definitely do television as TV has given me recognition. I know I have made a name in television and if I go back I will definitely get work and I am not scared. The day I have the confidence in movies, I will do both the mediums as now in movies I am taking baby steps so once I rule there things shall be in place.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Karan Patel on the big screen.

