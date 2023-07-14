Exclusive! Alibaba - Daastaan-E-Kabul actress Priyamvada Sahay is all set to enter Star Plus' Teri Meri Dooriyann

Priyamvada Sahay is all set to enter Star Plus' popular show Teri Meri Doriyaann
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 11:07
Priyamvada Sahay

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of existing shows are going through interesting twists and turns in the story.

The makers are introducing new characters in the show to spice up the drama.

Star Plus' show Teri Meri Dooriyann has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Veer dreams of Keerat and catches feelings for her

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles.

The drama series has gone through interesting twists and turns in the story.

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon.

Actress Priyamvada Sahay is all set to enter the show.

Priyamvada will be seen playing the role of hostel warden.

The actress is known for her roles in shows like Dosti Anokhi, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and many more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Simran and Inder to have an unlikely connection; Sahiba finds out the truth

teri meri doriyann Star Plus Vijayendra Kumeria Priyamvada Sahay
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 11:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Riya Sharma on finding relatability to her character Tarapriya in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare: Portraying her has allowed me to tap into my own emotions and bring authenticity to the role
MUMBAI :Riya Sharma is impressing everyone with her amazing performance as Tarapriya in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka:Smile Please! Reyansh follows Aradhana’s advice
MUMBAI :Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Anupamaa: Woah! Malti Devi furious with Anupama, Anuj jumps in for protection
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Alibaba - Daastaan-E-Kabul actress Priyamvada Sahay is all set to enter Star Plus' Teri Meri Dooriyann
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Hot! These pictures of actress Kasturi Rout are too hot to handle
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Kasturi Rout has been winning the hearts of the fans and...
Wow! Alia Bhatt joins YRF SPY universe, Deets inside
MUMBAI :YRF Spy universe is the big thing in Bollywood industry after movies like Ek Tha, Tiger Tiger Zinda Hai, War,...
Recent Stories
Deets inside
Wow! Alia Bhatt joins YRF SPY universe, Deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
BARC ratings
BARC Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a huge jump in TRP ratings enters top three shows; The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer 3 sees a rise in TRP ratings; GHKKPM and Imlie sees a drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by YRKKH, YHC, GHKKPM, Faltu
these handsome hunks
WOW! Before romancing Kushal Tandon in Barsatein, television hottie Shivangi Joshi had a magical on-screen chemistry with these handsome hunks
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh breaks her silence on if she is doing Naagin 7; reveals if she would work with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma again
Sheetal Maulik
EXCLUSIVE! Sheetal Maulik on being picky about work after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: “I have to be choosy because it makes no sense just to do whatever I get, I will continue to be like this as that's my nature”
Bhavika
KYA BAAT HAI! Look how Bhavika Sharma aka Savi SURPRISED her co-star Sumit Singh aka Reeva on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
SURPRISING! These television's handsome hunk who were offered the role of Ishaan before Shakti Arora in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisi
SURPRISING! These television's handsome hunk who were offered the role of Ishaan before Shakti Arora in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin