Exclusive! Alibaba - Daastaan-E-Kabul actress Priyamvada Sahay is all set to enter Star Plus' Teri Meri Dooriyann

Star Plus' show Teri Meri Dooriyann has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles.

The drama series has gone through interesting twists and turns in the story.

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon.

Actress Priyamvada Sahay is all set to enter the show.

Priyamvada will be seen playing the role of hostel warden.

The actress is known for her roles in shows like Dosti Anokhi, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and many more.

