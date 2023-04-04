Exclusive! “All the characters that I have played have been memorable and so different from each other”, Actresses Divyaalakshmi talks about her journey, breakthrough roles, and her future plans!

MUMBAI: Divyaalakshmi is a very seasoned and known actor who has been part of many shows like FIR, Jyoti, Humne Li Hai Shapath, Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap,

Mahakali on Colors, and more.

She has also been featured in the Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan movie ‘Break ke Baad’ and has done multiple successful commercials as well.

The actress has been a part of the industry for almost 15 years now, and she has proved her acting mettle by doing versatile roles, over different mediums.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actor to talk about her acting journey, her career, and what her future plans entail.

How did you get a break in the industry?

I came to Mumbai after completing my studies. I started working as a human resource executive in a recruitment firm. But I always wanted to be an actor. I left the job

after 1 month. My first show was Endemol FM 88.2 on Sab TV as a cameo. After that, I did multiple cameos on Sab TV. My first breakthrough moment was when I signed FIR

on sab tv only. It was an iconic show. After that no looking back.

What would you say has been your most memorable acting role?



All the characters that I have played have been memorable and so different from each other, All of them have a stand-out quality, and Sub-inspector Jokila was cute,

Jyoti's Meenal was shrewd, and Hunme Li Hai Shapath's Bulbul was cool and bold. And Rani Sajjabai was innocent and strong while, Daruka in Mahakali was an emotional

character. Even the many cameos that I played will remain memorable.

After having such memorable roles, what do your future plans entail, what kind of roles would you like to do?

I am back with Sony Sab’s Wagle Ki Duniya and my character has tough and bold characteristics. I have done a film and several big TV commercials also.

Television is definitely I am continuing with but I am also looking forward to doing web series and films. And I am open to doing all kinds of roles and challenging

myself. I loved Aditi Pohankar in She and Huma Qureshi in Liela. I want to do meaty roles in different genres on the OTT platform, and films like my journey on

television. This is my 16th year in the Industry and I am so happy and thankful to everyone I have associated with I hope to keep doing what I love.

Divyaalakshmi will be seen next in Sony SAB’s Waghle Ki Duniya.

