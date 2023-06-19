Exclusive! Aman Maheshwari reveals if there are any differences between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly on the sets of the show

MUMBAI:Aman Maheshwari is a well-known actor in the television industry and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

These days he making headlines for his role as “Nakul” in Anupama. He just entered the show a couple of weeks back.

While Aman's character started on a very positive note in the initial days, fans are now witnessing his grey side in no time.

Nakul is unable to bear the fact that Malti Devi is giving more importance to Anupama than him.

The negative side of Aman is being loved by the audience and he is getting positive feedback for his role.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Aman revealed if there are differences between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly on the sets of the show.

The actor said “There is no truth to this as they keep joking with each other; they are so cool. The entire star cast gets along with each other. Sometimes, they are to themselves, but it's all fun in the end."

He further said “While we were shooting for the marriage sequence, everyone was having fun. I am new to the set, but still I enjoyed shooting with everyone”.

We also asked him how his bond with Sudanshu is on the sets, to which Aman said “He is very fun to work with and whenever we shoot, he says some funny line sometimes after the director calls cut. He makes the environment very good and pleasant to work in”

Well, there is no doubt that Aman’s character “Nakul” is turning negative but audience are loving his performance as his character will be bringing a lot of twists and turns in the show.

