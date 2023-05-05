Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 fame Aman Maheshwari to enter Star Plus’s Anupama?

Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 09:57
Aman Maheshwari

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Veteran actress Apara Mehta to enter Star Plus' show Anupamaa ?

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The show has been going through major twists and turns, and new tracks are coming in.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates.

As per sources, Actor Aman Maheshwari is all set to enter the show as a part of the new track.

He has been a part of shows like Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and more.

There is a new track in the show, where Anupama will be embracing her dancing career.

These days, the show's track focuses on Anuj and Anupama's separation and how Pakhi is trying her best to mend the differences whereas the rest of the family members are against mending things but Anuj makes it clear that he will be returning back to Anupama’s life and he would mend all the differences.

Are you excited to see the new changes in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! "Except for Anupamaa there is no other show which is doing well these days on TV", says Apara Mehta

 

    

 

About Author

