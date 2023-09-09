EXCLUSIVE! Amandeep Sidhu on choosing Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 after Chashni: I am performing this role very differently from my previous shows and that's why I chose this character

Amandeep Sidhu opens up on her character Sia in Star Bharat's Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, reveals if she saw the previous season or not and much more.
Amandeep Sidhu

MUMBAI: After impressing everyone with her fine acting chops in Star Plus' show Chashni, Amandeep Sidhu is all set to be back once again on small screens with her new show. 

The stunning diva has bagged the lead role in Saubhagyavati Bhava season 2. 

Amandeep will be portraying the lead role in the drama series and will be seen opposite TV's handsome hunk Dheeraj Dhoopar. 

As the show is inching toward its release date, Amandeep spoke about bagging the show, her character and much more in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar. 

After Chashni, what made you take up this character?

After Chashni, I chose this show and this character because I haven't played something like this before. Whatever characters I have played so far are pretty different from each other. I have always been that strong independent girl that is very different from this character. I am not saying that my character is not strong but the way I am performing this role is very different from my previous shows. 

How much is your character relatable to you?

If I talk about Sia and Amandeep, one thing that is common is the love for their family. I love my family and they are always my priority and same goes with Sia. Sia's family is her world. Otherwise, there is nothing common between me and my character as I am very strong and very vocal about everything. But Sia is not. She is just holding the things to herself for so many reasons which the viewers will get to know soon. 

Have you watched any episodes of the previous season for reference? What were your thoughts on this?

Ofcourse, I mean who hasn't watched this show? It was a very superhit show back then. I have watched a few episodes of it. My mother used to love that show and watch it everyday. I had to sit with her and watch it. I never knew I would be a part of it one day. I was very young at that time and never knew that I would be an actor. So, it's quite interesting also. I am also very excited that it is a big responsibility for us. The first season was a very big hit and we are hoping that the viewers will give the same love to this new season. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 11:47

