Exclusive! Amar Upadhayay talks about his new show Dori, the thought behind it, and more, says “I think this show is going to be an eye-opener, this level of discrimination is just wrong”!

MUMBAI: Colors channel has been churning out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time. Dori starring Amar Upadhyay, Sudha Chandran, and Toral Rasputra is a story about fighting small ideologies and bringing attention to female foeticide. The show is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinari Mehta.

Amar Upadhyay is no stranger to the world of entertainment, with decades of experience and powerful performances. The actor became a nation's favorite with his amazing performance as Mihir Virani in Star Plus' show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Amar went on to star in shows like Kalash, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Saathiya – Pyar Ka Naya Ehsaas, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, and many more.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about working with Sudha's mam, his role, and more.

This is the first time you have been working with Sudha Chandran, how has that been like?

Brilliant, it is such a fun experience working with Sudha Ji. Her approach to her work and her way of acting is very different, from mine. So you are getting to see a different side of both of us, it’s fun, it’s jovial on the set and it’s good fun.

Your role as Gangaprasad is quite different from anything you have done before, you also have to portray physical disability to the show. What was the preparation like?

In fact, I love this character because yes, I know he’s handicapped he also comes from a challenging position economic background, the look is so different in itself, the unkept hair, sometimes he shaves, kurta pajama. I wanted to give a bit of a realistic touch to the role, and it was a conscious decision to do this show and play a character that was different from anything I had done before. I had challenged myself that I want to look different, I have made an effort to take away from the previous image and make them believe in the character.

Being a part of the industry for so long, you have seen it changing, was there ever a moment where you felt this discrimination between men and women, and has there been a change?

There was nothing like this in the industry, but it is so present in our daily lives and has been there for centuries that people want a boy and it is still there, this thought and it is not just there in rural areas, it happens in the cities as well, it might be more here. People, don’t have a choice in rural areas, here even though it is illegal, people can pay to find out the gender of the baby. So, I think this show is going to be an eye-opener, this level of discrimination is just wrong towards girls even before the child is born, female foeticide. This thinking is there, and that is not right, boy or a girl how does it matter, they are equal, they are the blessing of God, and even though it is scientifically proven that the gender of the baby depends on the father, even then women are blamed which is so wrong. This is that story, of fighting a small thought with a big one. They might not have money, but their thoughts and thinking is big.

Dori starts to air on Colors TV soon and the show is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinari Mehta.

